Taylor Swift teases ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ with new ‘Delicate’ snippet

Taylor Swift‘s ‘Reputation’ could be receiving its ‘Taylor’s Version’ re-recording, according to a new ‘Delicate’ snippet.

‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’ appeared in the latest season of Amazon Prime Video‘s The Summer I Turned Pretty. While ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ has yet to officially be announced, the new snippet suggests the re-recording could well be its way.

Watch the clip, which features a snippet of ‘Delicate (Taylor’s Version)’ below.

The snippet’s inclusion in The Summer I Turned Pretty comes just after Taylor Swift unveiled more North American tour dates for her ongoing acclaimed ‘Eras’ tour. The newly announced dates will see Swift perform across Miami, New Orleans, Indiana, and Toronto between October and November 2024.

Check out the tour dates below.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

Taylor Swift most recently released ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ on July 7. The album, apart from rerecording of its original tracklist, also includes ‘Castles Crumbling’ with Hayley Williams and ‘Electric Touch’ with Fall Out Boy, and four other ‘From The Vault’ songs: ‘Foolish One’, ‘Timeless’, ‘When Emma Falls In Love’ and ‘I Can See You’.

Last month, it was revealed that with the release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, Swift became the first woman in history to have four albums chart in the Billboard Top 10 at the same time. Besides having the most albums chart in the Top 10 at the same time, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ also earned Swift her 12th Number 1 album, giving her the title for the most No. 1 albums by a female performer.

2017’s ‘Reputation’ scored a four-star review from NME‘s Jordan Bassett. Bassett wrote: “‘Reputation’ is a very different album to ‘1989’. While ‘Reputation’ packs heavy artillery that was almost entirely absent from ‘1989’, it’s actually a helluva ride. Is this a relatable record? If you’ve ever wanted to exact revenge on someone, the answer is yes.”