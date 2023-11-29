Taylor Swift thanks fans and crew after wrapping up final ‘Eras’ show of 2023

Taylor Swift has shared a statement on social media thanking her fans and touring crew after wrapping up her final ‘Eras’ tour concert of the year.

Yesterday night (November 28), Swift took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank her Brazilian fans for their support over six concerts in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, going on to also thank her crew for their hard work.

“Bringing a tour to Brazil has been something I’ve dreamt of for years, and those fans blew my expectations away. We’ve officially wrapped up the 2023 Eras Tour and we got to end the year with 6 shows in Rio and São Paulo, with the most magical crowds,” Taylor Swift wrote.

She continued: “I’m so grateful to my touring family, my band, crew and dancers for everything they put into this show all year. To the people who came to see it, you are what made those stadiums feel so alive and electric and unforgettable for me. Really just feeling so proud and moved by what I got to be a part of. See you in 2024.”

Taylor Swift will resume her ‘Eras’ tour in February next year, during which she’ll perform a number of shows in Japan, Melbourne, Sydney and Singapore. In May, she will bring the tour to Europe, where she’ll perform in France, Germany, England, Spain and more before making her way back to the United States in October 2024.

The ‘Eras’ tour was also made into a concert film, which was released last month and quickly broke numerous records, including the biggest opening weekend for a concert film in history.