Ted Nugent has caught COVID-19 after calling it “not a real pandemic”

Ted Nugent has contracted COVID-19, a virus he previously called “not a real pandemic”.

The controversial right-wing singer has attracted criticism for his views on the ongoing pandemic over the last year.

Now, in a Facebook Live stream posted yesterday (April 19), Nugent announced that he has tested positive for the virus. “Everybody told me that I should not announce this,” he said.

“I have had flu symptoms for the last ten days. I thought I was dying. Just a clusterfuck. “I was tested positive today. I got the Chinese shit. I’ve got a stuffed up head, body aches.

“My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days… So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today.”

Posted by Ted Nugent on Monday, April 19, 2021

Last month, Nugent attracted more criticism after claiming that the official reported death toll from coronavirus is significantly higher than actual deaths.

“They claim five hundred thousand people have died from COVID-19,” he said in another Facebook stream. “Bullshit. I believe that medical examiners in all 50 states have gone, ‘I put down on the death certificate that he died of asphyxiation, but they made me put COVID.’

“‘Well, this guy was stabbed to death, but they made me put down COVID.’ ‘This guy was run over by a tandem gravel truck doing a four-wheel drift and the crows be pecking at your flesh, but they made me put down COVID-19.'”

Nugent also previously said that he will refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. “A vaccine that was authorised in four months compared to every other vaccine that took years of adequate testing. Have you seen what’s in it?” he said.

Last month, Nugent also responded to allegations of racism, calling himself “the anti-racist”.

“If you find somebody who calls Ted Nugent a racist, you are looking at a subhuman piece of shit who lives a lie,” he told fans.