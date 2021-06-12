The Joy Formidable share fierce new single ‘Chimes’

The Joy Formidable have released a new single called ‘Chimes’ – you can listen to it below.

The fierce new track is the third preview of the Welsh rock band’s upcoming album, ‘Into The Blue’, and follows previous singles ‘Back To Nothing’ and the album’s title track.

Due out August 20 via Hassle, ‘Into The Blue’ is The Joy Formidable’s fifth studio album, and their first since 2018’s ‘AAARTH’.

Speaking about the band’s new single, lead singer and guitarist Ritzy Bryan said: “I was at a low point just prior to writing this record, I was going through a difficult breakup that left me feeling quite lost and questioning myself.

“In the middle of that sadness, I had a whole week of strange little serendipitous events that ended up inspiring the lyrics for ‘Chimes’. I felt like something or someone was looking out for me. Little signs and symbols that makes you feel like there’s a lot that we don’t understand about our connectivity, the earth talking back to you.”

She continued: “The wind chimes that my grandfather made (he passed in 2013), they hang at my house here in Utah, they’ve come all the way from Manchester, UK to the SW desert. They would ring even without a breeze. I imagined that he was rooting for me to move forward, to trust in things again and that the love you put out will eventually come back to you.”

In a three-star review of the band’s second album, ‘Wolf’s Law’, NME‘s Mark Beaumont wrote: “Even the cataclysmic title track lures us in with a piano introduction full of desolate romance before unleashing the hounds of Wagnerian hell, but the prime intention of ‘Wolf’s Law’ is to overwhelm with bluster, muscle and noise, to orchestrate us clean out of our boots.

“Which makes for a great record to listen to while teetering on the edge of a cliff in a thunderstorm, but on an iPhone on public transport, it can feel a touch over-egged.”