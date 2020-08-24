The Killers are outselling entire rest of UK top 20 in midweek album charts

The Killers are heading for a UK number one album.

The trio’s new record, ‘Imploding The Mirage’, is outselling the entire rest of the top 20 as of the midweek chart update.

It comes after Biffy Clyro last week ended Taylor Swift’s three-week run at the top of the UK charts with their new album ‘A Celebration Of Endings’.

Erasure currently sit behind The Killers at number two with new album ‘The Neon’, while Bright Eyes‘ comeback record ‘Down In The Weeds Where The World Once Was’ currently sits at number 11.

Reviewing ‘Imploding The Mirage’, NME wrote: “The soft rock balladry of ‘Battle Born’ and ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ is kept to a bare minimum, and any moments of doubt are buried beneath sheer bravado and confidence. ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’ might be a regretful reflection on Flowers’ early rock’n’roll indulgences, but it’s delivered like Arcade Fire.

“‘Lightning Fields’, a tribute to his parents’ enduring love (with K.D. Lang taking the role of Mrs Flowers), is drenched in gospel ardour and the sophisti-funk feel of Peter Gabriel‘s ‘So’ and Kate Bush‘s ‘Hounds Of Love’.”

Frontman Brandon Flowers also revealed to NME in a recent Big Read cover feature about ‘Imploding The Mirage’ that the band are set to release another new album in 2021.

“You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are,” Flowers told NME.

“We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California.”