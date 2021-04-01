The Killers set new UK chart record with ‘Mr. Brightside’

The Killers have set a new record in the UK singles chart after their song ‘Mr. Brightside’ surpassed 260 non-consecutive weeks – or five full years – in the top 100.

First released as a single in 2003 before it was re-released the following year in promotion of their 2004 debut album ‘Hot Fuss’, ‘Mr. Brightside’ has endured as one of the Las Vegas band’s biggest and best-known hits in the years since.

The Official Charts Company has today (April 1) confirmed that ‘Mr. Brightside’ has now spent 260 non-consecutive weeks in the top 100 of the UK singles chart since its re-release in 2004.

The track initially lasted four weeks in the top 100 following its 2004 re-release, but has re-entered the UK singles charts on a number of occasions since.

*rubs eyes*@thekillers' Mr Brightside has been in the Official Chart Top 100 now for FIVE YEARS (Yes it’s 1 April, but no, we’re not actually joking) https://t.co/7WdVdnjS7U — Official Charts (@officialcharts) April 1, 2021

‘Mr. Brightside’ has been streamed over 281 million times in the UK, making it the most-streamed song of any track released before 2010. The single has been streamed 65.2 million times in the last 12 months in the UK – an average of 1.2 million plays a week.

The closest competitor to the record set by ‘Mr. Brightside’ is Snow Patrol‘s ‘Chasing Cars’, which has notched 166 non-consecutive weeks as one of the UK’s top 100 singles – nearly 100 shy of The Killers’ record of 260 weeks.

‘Mr. Brightside”s total UK chart sales currently stand at 3.52 million, and it is sitting at number 78 in the most recent singles chart.

The Killers recently rescheduled their upcoming UK and Ireland tour to summer 2022. Support on the dates is set to come from Blossoms, Manic Street Preachers, Sam Fender and Supergrass.