The Prodigy working on new album to honour Keith Flint’s memory

The Prodigy are reportedly in the process of finishing their new album to honour the late Keith Flint.

The frontman of the hugely influential dance group took his own life in March 2019, and ex-keyboardist Leeroy Thornhill has now opened up on the group’s plans after they “got together” to mark one year since Flint’s death.

Speaking to Paul Danan on The Morning After podcast, Thornhill revealed: “I’m in contact with the guys all the time.

Advertisement

“We got together on the anniversary of Keith’s death and went out to celebrate his life. It was all good.

“I know Liam wants to finish The Prodigy album he was doing, I don’t know how far along he is.”

The record will be the follow-up to 2018’s ‘No Tourists‘, their last made with Flint before his death.

Reflecting on Flint’s death, Thornhill added: “It’s devastating, there’s not a day that goes past where I don’t think about him, and it generally comes with a smile.

“All that guy did was bring joy to millions and millions of people. He made his choice to do what he did and it doesn’t matter how much it hurts and how much we regret it.”

Advertisement

It comes after the band marked one year since Flint’s passing with an online tribute.

“One year has gone by since you left us, we miss you everyday man, your light blazes strong,” they wrote on March 4. “You will always be here with us coz as you know – WE LIVE FOREVER…!

“Stay Punk brother, forever in our hearts.”

Tributes were also paid to Flint at the NME Awards 2020, where the late frontman was honoured in a speech by The Prodigy’s live drummer Leo Crabtree.

“On behalf of my brothers Liam and Maxim, I want to say that Keith found freedom on the stage and nowhere more so than right here at Brixton Academy,” Crabtree said.

“It’s fitting that we are remembering him here, Keith Flint: a true-stepping razor, whose life was lived to total extremes, always for the buzz. Keith Flint, the devastating performer who, with his Prodigy brothers, redefined music for a generation. Keith Flint, the punk rock anti-star whose name is tattooed into the history books forever.

“Keith Flint, utterly fearless, bringing the fire, never ever giving a fuck. To the very bitter-end, thank you.”