The Weeknd thought “it might have been insensitive” to release ‘After Hours’ during the coronavirus crisis

The Weeknd has admitted that he initially thought that “it might have been insensitive” to release his new album ‘After Hours’ while the world is grappling with the coronavirus health crisis.

The Toronto artist, AKA Abel Tesfaye, released his fourth studio album as planned on March 20.

A number of major artists have, however, decided to postpone their planned album releases in response to the coronavirus outbreak, with the likes of Lady Gaga and Haim taking up such an option in recent weeks.

Speaking to Billboard yesterday (April 1), The Weeknd acknowledged that it was “very bizarre” to be releasing and promoting an album in the current climate.

“At first, I felt like it might have been insensitive to release it, but to my fans I felt like I would have been doing a disservice to push it back,” he said.

“Hopefully it can help some people escape our reality, if only for an hour out of their day, while we all work hard to get through this together.”

On Monday (March 30), The Weeknd released three more tracks as part of the deluxe edition of ‘After Hours’.

The arrival of this deluxe edition followed two years on from the release of his 2018 EP ‘My Dear Melancholy’.