The Who announce super deluxe edition box set version of ‘The Who Sell Out’

The Who have announced that they’re releasing a super deluxe edition box set version of ‘The Who Sell Out’.

Due to arrive on April 23 via UMC/Polydor, the seven-disc reissue celebrating the band’s 1967 album will feature 112 tracks in total, including 46 that have never been released.

The release will also contains an 80-page colour book full of rare photos, memorabilia, track by track annotation and new liner notes by Pete Townshend, along with replica posters, inserts and newsletters from the year of the record’s release.

The album will also be available as a double LP deluxe stereo vinyl version, featuring the original album as well as highlights from the box set; a double LP mono version on coloured vinyl; double CD edition; and digitally.

For a full tracklist and to pre-order the boxset, visit the band’s official website here.

As a taster for the boxset, a three-track EP of Pete Townshend’s previously unreleased demos has been released on all streaming services.

The EP features a new remix of ‘Pictures Of Lily’, ‘Kids! Do You Want Kids?’ (aka ‘Do You Want Kids, Kids?’), and ‘Odorono’.

You can listen to the new remix of ‘Pictures Of Lily’ below:

Meanwhile, The Who‘s Pete Townshend has said he’s ready to record a new album with the band post-lockdown.

The band, who released their last album ‘WHO’ in 2019, this month cancelled their upcoming UK and Ireland tour due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

Speaking to Uncut, Townshend said he’s been working on new music during the pandemic and “wants to make another” record after lockdown if it makes financial sense.

“There’s pages and pages of draft lyrics,” he said, adding: “If the moment comes, I’ll go in and start.”