Thom Yorke collects four dazzling tracks on freshly released ‘Not the News Rmx’ EP

Mark Pritchard, Equiknoxx and Clark put their spin on the ‘ANIMA’ cut

Thom Yorke has released a new EP that compiles remixes of ‘Not the News’, a track from his latest solo album ‘ANIMA’. Listen to it below.

The project, which dropped on Friday (August 2), features a six-minute extended mix of the track as well as reworks from Mark Pritchard, Clark and Equiknoxx with Time Cow & Gavsborg. Each producer brings something fresh to the table, transforming Yorke’s mesmerising original into addictive dance anthems for different occasions. The EP was also available in limited-edition white label 12”, which are now sold out. Stream it below.

Not the News Rmx EP We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

‘Not the News’ appears on ‘ANIMA’, the Radiohead frontman’s third solo album and first since 2014’s ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’. In a four-star review of Yorke’s latest record, NME said: “This is an artfully produced fever dream of an album that, in its doominess, suggests we should continue to pay credence to the prophet Thom Yorke.”

In other Yorke news, the singer was recently recruited to write a new song for Edward Norton’s upcoming film Motherless Brooklyn. According to Norton, the song is an “old-world melancholy ballad”.

Last year, Yorke released his soundtrack to Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake, which arrived alongside a short Netflix film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.