Travis Barker gives promising update on new Blink-182 album

Travis Barker has given a promising update on the new Blink-182 album, telling fans it’ll be finished before they head out on tour.
Last year, the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker confirmed they would be reuniting ahead of a world tour and a new album.
So far, the band have released just one single from the album – ‘Edging’ – but DeLonge has promised that the record contains some of the “most progressive” music of their career so far.
At the start of 2023, DeLonge added that the currently-untitled record is “the best album we’ve ever made.”
“I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all – close friends,” he continued.
Last night (April 29) Travis Barker took to Twitter to tell fans the “album will be finished before we leave on tour.”
Album will be finished before we leave on tour
— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) April 29, 2023
Blink-182 were originally due to kick off their world tour in March with a tour of South America but those dates were postponed to 2024 due to Barker injuring himself while drumming.
Instead, the pop-punk trio made their live return with a last-minute set at weekend one of Coachella Festival. They then headlined the closing night of weekend two, after Frank Ocean pulled out on doctor’s advice.
“2 Coachella weekends in a row with an unhealed finger. Recorded last 4 songs on the album while I still had stitches. Tour in 4 days,” wrote Barker.
Blink-182’s world tour will now kick off with a North American headline run that starts May 4.
Tickets for Blink 182’s UK shows are available here while North American tickets can be found here. Their 2023 tour dates are as follows:
MAY
4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena
27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival
JUNE
14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium
20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
JULY
3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
SEPTEMBER
2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
OCTOBER
2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre
4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
11 – London, UK – The O2
12 – London, UK – The O2
14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
The new Blink-182 album doesn’t currently have a release date but Barker previously revealed that the record will feature a follow-up to fan-favourite tracks ‘Anthem’ and Anthem Pt. 2’.