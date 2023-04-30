Travis Barker gives promising update on new Blink-182 album

Travis Barker has given a promising update on the new Blink-182 album, telling fans it’ll be finished before they head out on tour.

Last year, the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker confirmed they would be reuniting ahead of a world tour and a new album.

So far, the band have released just one single from the album – ‘Edging’ – but DeLonge has promised that the record contains some of the “most progressive” music of their career so far.

At the start of 2023, DeLonge added that the currently-untitled record is “the best album we’ve ever made.”

“I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all – close friends,” he continued.

Last night (April 29) Travis Barker took to Twitter to tell fans the “album will be finished before we leave on tour.”

Album will be finished before we leave on tour — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) April 29, 2023

Blink-182 were originally due to kick off their world tour in March with a tour of South America but those dates were postponed to 2024 due to Barker injuring himself while drumming.

Instead, the pop-punk trio made their live return with a last-minute set at weekend one of Coachella Festival. They then headlined the closing night of weekend two, after Frank Ocean pulled out on doctor’s advice.

“2 Coachella weekends in a row with an unhealed finger. Recorded last 4 songs on the album while I still had stitches. Tour in 4 days,” wrote Barker.

Blink-182’s world tour will now kick off with a North American headline run that starts May 4.

Tickets for Blink 182’s UK shows are available here while North American tickets can be found here. Their 2023 tour dates are as follows:

MAY

4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena

27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

28 – Atlantic City, NJ – Adjacent Music Festival

JUNE

14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

16 – Los Angeles, CA – Bank of California Stadium

20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

JULY

3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

SEPTEMBER

2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

OCTOBER

2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre

4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

11 – London, UK – The O2

12 – London, UK – The O2

14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

22 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

The new Blink-182 album doesn’t currently have a release date but Barker previously revealed that the record will feature a follow-up to fan-favourite tracks ‘Anthem’ and Anthem Pt. 2’.