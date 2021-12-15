TWICE announce additional dates for 2022 North American tour

TWICE have announced two additional dates in North America for their upcoming ‘III’ world tour.

Yesterday (December 14), the K-pop girl group shared that they would be performing for additional nights in Los Angeles and New York for their upcoming tour after selling out tickets for their previously announced shows in the American cities.

“Thanks to love and support from TWICE’s global fans, we decided to hold two more concerts in the US,” wrote JYP Entertainment in a statement, per The Korea Times.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Friday (December 17) here, and will be available from 3pm at each venue’s local time. The additional dates are as follows:

TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ IN NORTH AMERICA / ADDITIONAL SHOW INFO – LOS ANGELES 2022.02.15(TUE) 7:30PM @ THE FORUM

– BELMONT PARK 2022.02.27(SUN) 7:30PM @ UBS ARENA – TICKET OPEN

– TICKET OPEN

2021.12.17(FRI) 3PM (VENUE'S LOCAL TIME)

The girl group had first teased the tour at the end of the music video for their October English-language single, ‘The Feels’. The video ended on a shot of a poster that teased TWICE’s forthcoming activities, including the upcoming tour and their third studio album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’, which released last month.

‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’ had dropped alongside a unique music video for its lead single ‘Scientist’, which follows the girl group hard at work in the “TWICE Love Lab”. The 14-track record also features “unit” tracks from TWICE, each sung by three members of the group.

Titled ‘III’, TWICE’s fourth world tour will kick off in Seoul later this month. Its North American leg begins in February 2022, with dates set across several US states. See the complete list of dates below:

December 2021

24, 25, 26 – Seoul, Olympic Park KSPO Dome

February 2022

15 – Los Angeles, The Forum

16 – Los Angeles, The Forum

18 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

22 – Dallas, Dickies Arena

24 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena

26 – New York, UBS Arena

27 – New York, UBS Arena