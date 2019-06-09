Watch Genesis’ Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford reunite to perform ‘Follow You Follow Me’

Genesis‘ Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford have performed together for the first time in 12 years. Check out the clip below.

The former bandmates last shared a stage back in 2007 for a Genesis reunion tour, which marked the iconic band’s 40th anniversary.

During Collins’ solo show in Berlin on Friday (June 7), the pair surprised the crowd by reuniting for a live rendition of ‘Follow You Follow Me’. The 1978 hit single was the first track released from Genesis’ ninth album, ‘…And Then There Were Three…’.

Fan-shot footage shows Rutherford hug Collins as he walks onstage and is handed an acoustic guitar. After rapturous applause from the audience, Collins said: “I think we’ll have it one more time – Mr. Mike Rutherford!”

“This is nostalgia seeing these two together again. Genesis still not dead yet,” one fan commented on the clip. Another said: “Very nostalgic and a very big moment.”

Rutherford’s band Mike + The Mechanics had performed earlier in the evening, with the group supporting Collins on the current tour.

Last year, Phil Collins said that he’d be open to a Genesis reunion if his son would drum for the band.

“I did mention to Tony [Banks, keyboardist] very quietly if we did anything again it would be with [son] Nic on drums,” he explained. “He kind of didn’t say no. But I’m not sure if he heard me or not.”

Both Collins and Rutherford have expressed interest in reforming the band in recent years, and Banks also added to the speculation by refusing to rule out the prospect of a future Genesis reunion.