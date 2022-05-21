Måneskin stopped by the The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon yesterday (May 20) to deliver a performance of their new single ‘Supermodel’ – watch it below.
The Italian Eurovision winners were without their usual bassist, Victoria De Angelis, due to illness, but instead of recruiting another musician to fill in, the band asked the show’s host Jimmy Fallon to strap up.
Rocking a blonde wig, colourful eyeliner, and a red and black jacket, Fallon addressed the audience before the performance. “This is a true story,” he explained. “This morning, we found out that their bass player, Vic, couldn’t be here because she got sick. She’s fine, but they needed a bass player; so they asked me if I could play.”
“This is true, it happened this morning at like 11 o’clock,” he continued. “I’m like, ‘How do you play it? What is it? I don’t know.’ They showed it to me and I got it. [Plays bass chords] So I have that. I said, ‘I can do this. I can rock that and I can go loud. Let’s go for it! I’m gonna do this for Vic; I’m gonna do this for rock and roll.”
You can watch Måneskin and Fallon perform ‘Supermodel’ below:
After the performance, Måneskin posted several photos of themselves with Fallon as well as a cardboard cutout of De Angelis, writing: “The rumours say we gave Vic away in exchange for a life-size cardboard version of her.
“Bless you @jimmyfallon for simply being a natural and authentic stuntman 🌟SUPERMODEL wouldn’t be the same without your bass expertise (aaand the original Vic is recovering.”
Måneskin returned to the Eurovision Song Contest last week to give new single ‘Supermodel’ its live debut.
The Italian band, who won the 2021 contest with their song ‘Zitti E Buoni’, have had a massive year since their Eurovision triumph, playing across the globe and announcing a massive arena tour.
Last week, the band returned with new single ‘Supermodel’, their first new music of 2022, and the track was given its live debut during the half-time break at this year’s Eurovision in Turin.
Meanwhile, Måneskin are set to embark on a European tour in 2023 including a date in London. You can see those tour dates below and find any remaining UK tickets here.
FEBRUARY 2023
23 – Vitifrigo Arena, Pesaro, Italy
25 – Palalpitour, Torino, Italy
27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
MARCH 2023
2 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
3 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
13 – Accor Arena, Paris, France
16 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
17 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
20 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Firenze, Italy
21 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Firenze, Italy
24 – Palazzo dello Sport, Roma, Italy
25 – Palazzo dello Sport, Roma, Italy
28 – Palapartenope, Napoli, Italy
29 – Palapartenope, Napoli, Italy
31 – Palaflorio, Bari, Italy
APRIL 2023
3 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy
4 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy
6 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy
11 – Palau Saint Jordi, Barcelona, Spain
26 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
28 – Wiener Statdhalle, Wien, Austria
30 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
MAY 2023
2 – The Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
5 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy
8 – The O2, London
12 – Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland
14 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
16 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary
18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia
19 – Saku Suurhall, Tallin, Estonia