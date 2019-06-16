Watch Lewis Capaldi react to being “slagged off” by Noel Gallagher: “This is dreams coming true”

"It's Father's Day and I'm being slagged off by a man who's old enough to be my dad"

Lewis Capaldi has shared hilarious footage of himself reacting to a diss from Noel Gallagher – check it out below.

The High Flying Birds musician was being interviewed by Radio X at Manchester’s Heaton Park yesterday (June 15). Asked if there’s a specific song from recent years he wishes he’d penned, Gallagher claimed that “music is fucking wank at the moment”.

“Who’s this Capaldi fella?” he added. “Who’s that fuck’s that idiot?”

In true Capaldi style, the Scottish singer took to Instagram Stories to respond. “Fucking c’mon!” he said in the clip, which sees him watch the moment with sheer delight.

“Fucking peaked – slagged off by Noel Gallagher!” he told his followers.

“Number 1 single – who gives a fuck? Number 1 album – who gives a fuck?” he added. “Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is dreams coming true.

“It’s Father’s Day and I’m being slagged off by a man who’s old enough to be my dad, and I’ve never been more happy.”

After wishing Gallagher a happy Father’s Day, Capaldi filmed himself enjoying Oasis’ 2002 single ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’.

Following the success of his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, Capaldi is set to head out on a huge arena tour in 2020. Dates will take place in Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff and Dublin, ahead of a performance at London’s SSE Arena Wembley.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher has been criticised by Liam for airing his thought on Brexit – despite not voting in the EU referendum.

“Nothing worse than the cunt who doesn’t vote then has an opinion on everything,” Liam said on Twitter.