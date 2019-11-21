The latest taste of 'Notes On A Conditional Form'

After dropping their latest single ‘Frail State Of Mind’ last month, and giving it its live debut last Saturday, The 1975 have now unveiled the track’s video.

The clip, which you can see below, mashes up glitchy images that are equal parts futuristic and retro, and features an androgynous Matty Healy surrounded by old school video screens.

The band performed the song for the first time at the BB&T Pavilion, in Camden, New Jersey on Saturday (November 16).

They’re currently playing several shows in North America in between finishing their upcoming album, ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’, on which ‘Frail State of Mind’ appears.

In the NME review of the single, we said: “It’s unclear exactly why Healy is feeling the way he is in ‘Frail State Of Mind’ or why he always get[s] this way sometimes, but, if anything can ruin a good night out or set off a mental collapse, it’s anxiety and dread.

“In that way, The 1975 have once again made something that speaks very realistically to our modern condition.”

Yesterday, meanwhile, it was announced that The 1975’s Dirty Hit labelmate Beabadoobee is due to support them on the UK dates of their arena tour in February net year.