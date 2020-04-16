Angels And Airwaves have shared a new single to help hunger charity Feeding America.

The track, ‘All That’s Left Is Love’, the video of which you can watch below, is the band’s third after Rebel Girl’ and ‘Kiss & Tell’. Tom DeLonge’s band teased a snippet of the song earlier this week.

They are currently working on a new album, which is the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Chasing Shadows’ EP.

Speaking about the song, frontman Tom DeLonge said: “Friends, as we are all stuck at home and watching these unfortunate world events unfold, we couldn’t help but notice little glimmers of light showing across the globe revealing the positive side of humanity that sometimes gets lost in our day-to-day lives.

“That, ultimately, is what this band has been about since day 1- hope. With all of that in mind, we decided to channel our feelings into a song – of which all proceeds will go to benefit Feeding America’s Covid-19 Response Fund.”

The band will also be launching an exclusive charity t-shirt that will benefit the organisation.

According to recent research, over 37 million people struggle with hunger in the US. Feeding America, claims the Covid-19 crisis means there could be an increase of 46% in those at risk of hunger in the US.

Meanwhile, the mayors of New York and Los Angeles have said that live concerts and festivals are unlikely to return until 2021, as the US remains in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said: “It’s difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be prepared for that this year.”

De Longe recently said that Angels And Airwaves’ new album is what he imagined future Blink-182 material to sound like.

“I started Blink so I had a vision in my head for what it should be in the beginning and then where it should go. But I don’t own the band. I have partners and everyone’s voice was equal. It was like three guys trying to drive the car at the same time and that’s what made it great,” he told NME.

He went on to say that their upcoming LP, will see him “return to [his] roots” while also being “progressive”. “It’s going to have angst, loud guitars and electronic elements,” he added.

In other news, DeLonge recently took part in a viral singalong of Blink-182’s classic track ‘I Miss You’.