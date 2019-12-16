Watch U2 team up with AR Rahman for new track ‘Ahimsa’ at first ever show in India

U2 were joined by Jai Ho composer AR Rahman for their first ever show in India last night (December 15) – watch the performance below.

Wrapping up the final night of ‘The Joshua Tree’ tour at at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, the band were joined by Rahman to perform new track ‘Ahimsa’ along with his daughters Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman and singer-songwriter Rianjali Bhowmick.

Speaking about the performance, Ahimsa said: “We are touched by U2’s stand against injustice, for women empowerment and for goodness in this world. The collaboration with U2 on ‘Ahimsa’, comes at a very appropriate time, while the whole world celebrates 150 years of the Mahatma, the message of Ahimsa needs to reach every nook and corner.

“This is also a debut performance for my daughters, Khatija and Raheema, singing in a rock concert. I hope the people who came for the concert enjoyed the performance.”

U2 have played to almost 3 million fans around the world in 66 shows throughout 2017 and 2019, taking in Europe, North & South America, Mexico, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea and the Philippines.

Rahman previously explained that the track was all about the eponymous concept of non-violence.

“The concept of ‘ahimsa’ or non-violence — it’s Indian, it’s South Asian, it’s Buddhist… and sometimes we have to remind people about love, about ahimsa,” he said.

“It takes a lot of courage to be non-violent. It takes a lot of power. It’s not a weakness, it’s more power than showing might; it’s going beyond that, believing in something else which is not present… something that’s only in your spirit.”

