Y Not reveal stacked line-up for 2023

Y Not Festival have revealed its stacked line-up for its 2023 edition.

The festival will return to Pikehall in Derbyshire from July 28-30, with Royal Blood topping the bill on the Friday night. Headlining the Saturday and Sunday night respectively will be Kasabian and Paul Weller. Meanwhile, Bombay Bicycle Club will start the party on Thursday July 27 for festivalgoers who turn up to the site early.

The Wombats, James, DMA’s, Maisie Peters, The Charlatans, Everything Everything, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Beebadoobee have also been confirmed for the festival. They will be joined by Circa Waves, Kate Nash, KT Tunstall, The Murder Capital, Crawlers, Courting and many more.

Jason Oakley, Managing Director at Y Not Festival, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined

us last summer for what was our best event yet! We were so excited to be back, and can’t wait to do it all again this year. We’ve got more incredible headliners for 2023 – Royal Blood, Kasabian, Paul Weller and Bombay Bicycle Club – plus great up-and-coming talent including Maisie Peters, beabadoobee, The Murder Capital and so many more. The support from festival-goers has been amazing, and we look forward to seeing you all in the rolling hills of the Peak District!”

Tickets for all days of the festival are now on sale via the official website. Weekend camping tickets are priced at £139 each plus a booking fee, while ticketholders can upgrade for Thursday night entry for an additional £40.

Last year’s Y Not marked the newly independent festival’s return from a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was headlined by Stereophonics, The Courteeners and Blossoms.