Yungblud adds new dates to 2021 ‘Life On Mars’ UK tour

Yungblud has added new dates to his ‘Life On Mars’ 2021 UK tour, which is set to take place this autumn.

The ‘Weird!’ singer has confirmed new stop-offs in Brighton on September 27, Portsmouth on October 2, Leeds on October 16, and a second date in Liverpool on October 19.

They’re added to previously announced shows in Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Bournemouth, Plymouth, Doncaster, Newcastle, Dublin and London, where he’ll play the iconic Alexandra Palace.

You can check out those dates in full below, with tickets going on sale from Friday (March 26) at 9AM.

NEW DATES ADDED TO LIFE ON MARS U.K. TOUR! these shows are gonna be fookin crazy! presale 9am (bst) wednesday and thursday. general onsale FRIDAY 9 am (bst) i can’t wait to see you my family. 🖤☠️🖤https://t.co/FgBX57ulc1 pic.twitter.com/XRXXdGZUcq — YUNGBLUD’s on mars (@yungblud) March 22, 2021

The announcement comes after Yungblud debuted his full cover of David Bowie‘s ‘Life On Mars’, which was taken from the livestream event that took place in January to mark the late music icon’s 74th birthday.

The cover was previously played as NASA completed its latest Mars landing.

The space agency’s Perseverance rover descended on the Red Planet last month (February 18) on a mission to search for signs of ancient life and collect samples for analysis back on Earth.

Meanwhile, Yungblud recently shared a re-worked version of his track ‘Parents’, featuring a 19-year-old fan from TikTok.

He also recently teamed up with KSI and Polo G for new track ‘Patience’.

“I’m so incredibly proud to have Yungblud and Polo G on this record with me. I knew that I wanted to collaborate with Yungblud when I watched him perform for the first time at last year’s NME Awards,” KSI said.