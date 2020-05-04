Peter Hook will join Tim Burgess for a very special episode of his online listening party series later this month.

Burgess, who has already hosted the likes of Oasis, Franz Ferdinand and The Libertines, launched his new project during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hook shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Very much looking forward to this listening party for ‘Unknown Pleasures’ with @Tim_Burgess, @KCMANC & of course all of you.

“Join us right here on Twitter at 10pm (UK time) on Friday 22nd May.”

This comes after Burgess launched a new website giving fans the option to replay his ever-growing Twitter listening parties.

The website allows users who may have missed the dissection of landmark albums, the option to go through them again in real-time. They can be accessed here.

Among the album listeing parties already featured on the site are Gomez‘s debut album ‘Bring It On’ and Wolf Alice‘s ‘My Love Is Cool’.

They follow the likes of Blur, Pulp, Shame and more in live-tweeting their way through classic albums with the hashtag #timstwitterlisteningparty.

Recently, The Charlatans frontman also announced a special edition of his Twitter listening parties series with Frightened Rabbit.

On May 10, which marks two years since the passing of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, Burgess will host a “just the songs” edition of the listening party, where fans can listen along to the classic 2008 album ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’.

As well as announcing the listening party, Burgess urged fans to donate to Tiny Changes, the mental health charity set up in Hutchison’s name.

Other upcoming Twitter listening parties with the Charlatans frontman will include one from Foals, talking through 2013’s ‘Holy Fire’.

Here are all the best things we’ve learned from #timstwitterlisteningparty so far.