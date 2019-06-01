Trending:

Listen as Pixies tease fans with new music

Does this mean their new album is almost ready?

It looks like the Pixies could be gearing up to share more information about their upcoming new album, after sharing a clip featuring new music.

In January, the band announced that they would be releasing a new record this September – with the news being revealed in a teaser for a 12-part weekly podcast. The upcoming project will be their seventh studio album, and their first since 2016’s ‘Head Carrier’.

Coming a day after posting a clip captioned, “Ready?,” the legendary Boston four-piece today (June 1) posted a nine second clip to Twitter featuring a snippet of new music.

Over a roar of heavy guitars that build to a sudden silence, the clip features a picture of what looks like a church on top of a hill. There are also some ad-libs towards the end before the clip fades to black.

Watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, Pixies have announced details of a lengthy and European tour for September and October in 2019.

Kicking off in September, the tour coincides with the release of the band’s new album – the follow-up to 2016’s acclaimed ‘Head Carrier‘. Black Francis and co will be calling at Cardiff, Plymouth, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Belfast and Dublin before heading over the continent.