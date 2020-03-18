Seth Rogen got stoned and watched ‘Cats’: “It is truly trippy”

Seth Rogen has kept fans entertained during the coronavirus outbreak by watching Cats for the first time while “pretty stoned”.

The Canadian comedy star kept fans updated on Twitter as he experienced his first viewing of the critically derided Andrew Lloyd-Webber adaptation, which recently swept the board at the Razzies.

“I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats,” Rogen tweeted. “I’ve never seen the Broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.”

I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Advertisement

Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

As the film progressed, Rogen expressed his increasing confusion, admitting at one point: “These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That’s a huge fucking cat.”

Rogen also said that Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy was the “most cuddly” cat and criticised the film’s plot – which sees a group of cats explaining why they feel worthy of a new life in the “Heaviside Layer”.

Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Like why even make these actors show up on set? They’re playing cats. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

Advertisement

“Let’s make 35 nonsense songs introducing cats!” – The makers of cats,” he said.

He also criticised the film’s infamous disastrous CGI and said: “Ian McKellen just straight up has normal fingers”.

But Idris Elba – who played Macavity – was exempt from criticism after he tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Release the Butthole Cut of Cats!! https://t.co/C2VgPqSv1L — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 18, 2020

“Out of respect, I’ll leave Idris out of all this,” he said.

Earlier this week, Cats triumphed at the Golden Raspberry Awards – also known as the Razzies – which honour the worst films of the year.

The film, which was panned by critics upon its release last year, won six awards in total including worst picture, supporting actor (for James Corden), supporting actress (for Rebel Wilson) and worst screenplay. It also saw Tom Hooper being awarded a worst director gong.