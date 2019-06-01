‘The Boondocks’ is set to make a return, says John Witherspoon

The show aired its last episode on Adult Swim in 2014.

The Boondocks might be making a comeback, according to a recent revelation by actor John Witherspoon.

Appearing as a guest on a recent episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast, Witherspoon claimed that the critically acclaimed and controversial animated series would be returning for a fifth season. The 77-year-old actor voiced the character of Robert Jedediah “Granddad” Freeman throughout the show’s four seasons, which aired its last episode on Adult Swim in June, 2014.

“I’m on the cartoon – what is it? The Boondocks? I didn’t change my voice for The Boondocks,” Witherspoon said, explaining that he stays true to himself with every role he takes on. “And they coming back: The Boondocks is coming back…It’s one of the best cartoons I’ve ever been on.”

Based on a comic strip by Aaron McGruder, The Boondocks premiered in late 2005. It starred Regina King (Friday, If Beale Street Could Talk), John Witherspoon (Friday, The Wayans Bros.), and Charlie Murphy (Chappelle’s Show, Meet the Blacks), while McGruder executive produced the first three seasons, but did not return for the fourth.

“As the world now knows, The Boondocks will be returning for a fourth season, but I will not be returning with it,” McGruder wrote in a statement, after his tenure with the Adult Swim series ended. “I’d like to extend my gratitude to Sony and Adult Swim for three great seasons. I created The Boondocks two decades ago in college, did the daily comic for six years, and was showrunner on the animated series for the first three seasons. The Boondocks pretty much represents my life’s work to this point. To quote a great white man, ‘Hollywood is a business.’ And to quote another great white man, ‘Don’t hold grudges.'”

There has been no official confirmation about a return for The Boondocks, but there has been a lot of speculation over the years that it might.

Meanwhile, Ice Cube has revealed that he’d like to to release Last Friday, the fourth instalment of the much loved Friday series, on the 25th anniversary of the original movie.

Talking to Rachel Nichols on ESPN’s The Jump, Cube shared his plans for the Friday sequel and said that he’d like to release the movie on the original movie’s 25th anniversary: April 26, 2020.