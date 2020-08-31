Bryan Cranston opens up about the “perfect” ending of ‘Breaking Bad’

Bryan Cranston has opened up about the “perfect” end to Breaking Bad in a new interview.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cranston, who played drug kingpin Walter White in the hit show, said he thought the ending was “satisfying” and that it couldn’t have been any better.

Cranston said: “I was content with the end of Breaking Bad. I thought it was the perfect ending.

“I know I’m biased, but I don’t recall seeing the ending of a show that was so well-constructed, satisfying and legitimate. Everything just seemed to fall into place so extraordinarily well.

They say ‘less is more’ and in many ways, that’s so true. You want to leave an audience wanting more, as we know. That old adage is very true. Don’t give them more than they want.

“If they start looking at their watch, you’re done. You lost ’em. We want them to go, ‘Holy shit, it’s over? That was an hour? It felt like 20 minutes!’ That’s what you want, and they crave more because it was so well-crafted.”

Cranston also opened up about featuring in the show’s spin off, El Camino, saying he was “so happy” about the project.

“I was thrilled that Aaron was able to be number one on the call sheet. He so deserved it and to finish telling his story. I was there to support him and support Vince Gilligan.

“Aaron and I both say, if he starts to ask a question, we just say, ‘Look, the answer is yes, whatever you’re going to ask. We’ll do whatever.’ He changed our lives. So we’re eternally grateful to him and happy to do it.”

Cranston also said he wants to watch Breaking Bad with someone who has never seen it before, just so he can enjoy their reaction.

“I would like to watch it again with someone or two or three people who have never seen it. It would be fun to see their reaction because I will have forgotten a lot of things, and then when you start watching, you go, ‘Oh, I know what’s going to happen. I’m going to watch my friend get this reaction.’ So I kind of get two shows out of one.”

In a recent interview, Cranston also said that he would willing to resume his Walter White role in Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad’s Emmy award-winning prequel spin-off series, as it nears its final season.

“I would be in [Better Call Saul] if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it,” Cranston told Collider.

“I’d do it in a second. But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go and we’ll see what happens!”