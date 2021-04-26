‘Daredevil’ showrunner says it would be “impossible” to recast Wilson Fisk

Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight has praised Vincent D’Onofrio’s turn as Wilson Fisk in the Marvel series, declaring it would be “impossible” to recast the character.

Based on the comic of the same name, Daredevil follows Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer by day and local anonymous vigilante of Hell’s Kitchen, New York by night.

In seasons one and three, Murdock faces off against Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, the notorious villain from the comics, who is played by Vincent D’Onofrio. The character proved to be a favourite amongst fans and critics, and earned D’Onofrio a Saturn Award nomination for the role.

In a recent Twitter exchange, DeKnight, who was the showrunner on season one, agreed that D’Onofrio’s Fisk was praiseworthy, claiming it would be impossible to recast the character if the show was to be rebooted following Marvel requiring the rights to the show from Netflix.

“I really need to see @vincentdonofrio back as Wilson Fisk on my television screen,” a fan of the show tweeted. “He deserves a lot more than 39 hours of television to showcase his incredible talent. @Kevfeige @MarvelStudios @hulu please make it happen ASAP, do not recast Kingpin. Thank you. #SaveDaredevil”

Replying to the tweet, DeKnight equated recasting D’Onofrio to recasting Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively. “Recasting @vincentdonofrio as Wilson Fisk would be like trying to recast @RobertDowneyJr as Tony Stark or @ChrisEvans as Steve Rogers. Impossible!” he wrote.

Recasting @vincentdonofrio as Wilson Fisk would be like trying to recast @RobertDowneyJr as Tony Stark or @ChrisEvans as Steve Rogers. Impossible! https://t.co/Mrv6A8KtPj — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) April 20, 2021

