‘Game of Thrones’ star reveals what Bran was really doing during the Battle of Winterfell

The Three Eyed Raven reveals all...

Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead Wright has revealed what Bran Stark was up to during the Battle of Winterfell – and it’s safe to say that we’re a little underwhelmed.

‘The Long Night’ marked one of the show’s most dramatic episodes to date, undoubtedly defined by the moment when Arya Stark managed to put a swift and sharp end to The Night King and his army of the dead.

But despite the epic scenes, Bran was far from the throng of battle. Instead, he used his powers as the Three Eyed Raven to seemingly tune out – before returning to reality at the very end to reveal very little.

While the mystery left fans demanding answers, it seems that actor Isaac Hempstead Wright has finally caved into our demand.

Speaking to the New York Times, Hempstead Wright admitted that that “there’s not a lot Bran can contribute” when it comes to fighting.

When asked what he was up to while assuming the raven guise, the star said he was “just keeping tabs on the battle”.

“But having lots of shots of ravens flying around wouldn’t be much of interest!,” he said.

“And it would be pretty impractical for him to be like, ‘Hey, Theon, can you go run over there and tell this guy to get out of the way of that guy?’

“Bran recognises that all he can do is sit there and let whatever happens, happen. We saw how quickly all their plans disintegrated!”

“There would have been no chance of an efficient communication system,” the actor added.

However, we’re not entirely sure whether we trust Bran – with rumours continuing to circulate about his possible connection with The Night King.

In other Thrones news, Emilia Clarke recently responded after it was claimed that she was responsible for the errant coffee cup that was left in shot during a feast at Winterfell Castle, causing the mistake to go viral on social media within hours.