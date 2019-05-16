Watch Kanye West star in the new trailer for David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’

The clip also previews interviews with the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish and Lewis Hamilton

Kanye West has been confirmed as one of the high-profile guests in the upcoming new season of David Letterman’s Netflix chat show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction – watch the trailer for its second season below.

Letterman, who was the long-term host of The Late Show in the US up until May 2015, premiered his latest show on Netflix in 2018, with the first season welcoming guests such as Barack Obama, George Clooney and Jay-Z.

After reports first emerged back in January about West’s possible appearance in season two of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, a new trailer for the upcoming season, which has been released today (May 16), has now confirmed that the rapper will indeed be interviewed by Letterman on the show.

Set to debut on Netflix on May 31, the trailer – which reveals that the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish and Lewis Hamilton will also guest in the forthcoming season – sees West talking candidly with Letterman about his bipolar disorder.

“When you’re bipolar, you have a potential to ramp up – and it takes you to a point where you start acting erratic, as TMZ would put it,” West says in the trailer, which you can see above.

The clip also sees West and Letterman discussing fashion, while there is also a quick glimpse in the trailer at what appears to be a recording from one of West’s exclusive Sunday Service live sessions.

Elsewhere, West was this week offered the chance to put his own spin on a future Rick & Morty episode. The show’s co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon made the offer, praising West as “a kindred spirit, genius [and] visionary.”