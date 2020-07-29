Words: Thomas Smith and Sam Moore

This November will mark five years since Billie Eilish uploaded her debut single ‘Ocean Eyes’ online for the very first time. What’s happened since then, we hear you ask? Oh, not a lot – just an ever-growing collection of Platinum-selling records, a mere 48 music awards and counting (including five Grammys and one BRIT Award) and her status as none of the biggest artists in the world.

Eilish’s swift rise to the very top has been awe-inspiring to watch over the half-decade since she first announced her arrival, and with new material on the way – the single ‘My Future’ is set to drop tomorrow (July 30) – we thought it would be the perfect time to take stock of Eilish’s success so far by assessing her already thrilling back catalogue of inventive pop bangers.

Before we begin, a few bits of housekeeping: there are no live tracks, remixes or Eilish feature credits (we’re only counting songs where she’s been credited as either the main or co-main artist). Oh, and ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ opener ‘!!!!!!!’ has been omitted because, well, it’s not actually a song.

Here, then, is NME‘s countdown of every Billie Eilish song (so far!) ranked in order of greatness.