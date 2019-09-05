Post Malone's third album arrives... tomorrow! Time to get excited

We don’t know a lot, but we do know this…

What is Post Malone’s new album going to be called?

‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’. A metaphor for the dog-eat-dog world of Hollywood? Could be!

When’s it coming out?

On August 26, a hint that it might be coming out on Sep 6…

Then, on Sep 1, confirmation. Excitingly, Sep 6 is this Friday!

What does the tracklist look like?

Only Posty and his team know for sure, even though the album is available for pre-order. But you can bet your bottom dollar that recent singles ‘Wow’, ‘Goodbyes’, ‘Sunflower’ and ‘Circles’ will make the cut.

Who are the features on the upcoming release?

‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ is set to have contributions from the likes of Halsey, SZA and Meek Mill. But none of that really matters, because the one the only Ozzy fucking Osbourne will also be making an appearance. Be afraid, be very afraid.

Who’s producing the album?

For newest single ‘Circles’, Malone teamed up with frequent collaborators Frank Dukes and Louis Bell. Bell and Dukes have been behind many of Malone’s hits, for example ‘Congratulations’ (Dukes) and ‘rockstar’ (Bell). Chances are, they’ll be heavily involved. More speculatively, in 2016 Post worked with Kanye on ‘Fade’ but nothing’s emerged from the pair since. Please let Ye be on this new project!

What will it sound like?

Expect the unexpected. ‘Wow’ is hip-hop and ‘Sunflower’ is a ballad so variety is the name of the game.

What has Posty said about his new release?

Very little! But his manager – Dre London – is excited. He shared these feelings on Instagram: “It’s been hard trying to keep this info away from the [world] especially when it’s going to be the best birthday present ever! Let’s all celebrate together”.

What does the cover art look like?

Dark and gloomy, like a Shakespearean tragedy. He’s also been using a lot of marital and knight imagery in his promo material. What does it all mean?

What else?

Well there’s a US tour, with Tyla Yaweh and Swae Lee.

Plus: from Sep 27, look out on his website for some new Post Malone related clobber.