‘Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ easter egg adds fishing to Ashika Island

An easter egg has been discovered on the recently unveiled Ashika Island that brings fishing to Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Ashika Island arrived yesterday (February 15) as part of Warzone 2.0‘s delayed second season. Players also saw the return of 1v1 Gulag in Battle Royale mode, difficulty tuning, a new Exclusion Zone for DMZ, plus DMZ looting and loadout changes.

However, YouTuber Geeky Pastimes has already discovered one of Ashika Island’s hidden easter eggs that combines a typically-relaxing pastime with the chance to get impressive loot.

You can go fishing in Warzone, and even feed a fake seal. Here's how! — Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) February 15, 2023

As reported by The Loadout, players will first need to find some sort of explosive weapon like Semtex or Frag Grenades if they want to go fishing, then head to one of Warzone 2.0’s various beaches. Once at the shore of Ashika Island, players will see fish jumping out of the water and be able to “use the explosive on the fish,” making them available to pick up and netting you 150xp in the process.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. According to Geeky Pastimes, if players then use the fish on the seal which can be found just outside of Ashika Island’s Aquarium three times, they’ll be rewarded with various pieces of loot with the YouTuber claiming they “once managed to get a Precision Airstrike” from the easter egg.

“Our team is so excited to finally release Ashika Island to the world with the launch of Season 02,” said the patch notes for Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0. “With its beautiful Japanese-inspired location, diverse areas to explore, and a host of secrets to uncover, we hope you enjoy playing in this space as much as we have enjoyed the art of crafting it. Ashika also has a lot more to offer than meets the eye, so take time to explore everything.”

Meanwhile, Activision is reportedly offering a survey to Warzone 2.0 players to find out which old maps they’d like to return to the game.

In other news, the first details from Season 3 of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have been announced.