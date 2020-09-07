Codemasters has delayed the current-gen versions of ‘Dirt 5’ again

After scheduling a short delay last month (August), Codemasters has now decided to push the current-gen versions Dirt 5 back even further.

While the original delay was only set to be a week, the new change is set to move the PC, PS4 and Xbox One arrival of Dirt 5 to a November 6 release date. Owners of the Amplified Edition will gain access to the game from November 3.

The developer has reassured fans that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will still launch this year, and a Google Stadia release is expected sometime in 2021.

“It sucks, we know,” Codemasters said in a statement on Twitter. “We can’t thank everyone enough for your support and excitement around Dirt 5”.

The company later stated that “the start line is now a little further away, but it’s still very much in sight,” before reiterating that current-gen owners will be “entitled to the relevant next-gen optimised version, when it launches, free of charge”.

Up until its release, the developer has stated that fans will receive “first looks at new cars and locations, the final car list, more next-gen feature details, and a full reveal of Dirt 5’s multiplayer features”.

News: DIRT 5 will now launch on November 6 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. #XboxSeriesX and #PS5 versions still launching later this year. Our road trip just got a little bit longer. Thank you for being part of the journey with us. 🖐️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5c8MDUfKo — DIRT (@dirtgame) September 7, 2020

Dirt 5 is confirmed to be coming with a substantial soundtrack, as artists such as Stormzy, The Prodigy and Yungblud frontline a roster of big name acts.

The formula is also expected to be shaken up, as for the first time in the series Dirt 5 will feature a narrative driven experience. Voice work from known industry actors Nolan North and Troy Baker will carry players through the story driven racer.

