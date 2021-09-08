‘Cookie Clicker’ update patch improves support for cheats

A new patch has released for surprise hit Cookie Clicker, with one notable change improving support for players who want to use cheats.

As picked up by PCGamesN, the idle game’s patch fixes “possible audio-induced memory leaks associated with autoclicking”, making it much easier to enable an automatic clicker.

The patch, which released yesterday (September 7), is just the start as developer Orteil added that they have plans to add support to Mac, Linux, and 32-bit versions of PCs, while Steam Workshop support is “underway as well since the local mods seem to be working good”.

Steam Cookie Clicker version 2.042 is up! full patch notes:https://t.co/Bd7y3kp1uc — Orteil (@Orteil42) September 7, 2021

The full patch notes for version 2.042 can be found here. These are mostly minor bug fixes, as well as fixing “that one milk-related achievement”.

Released in 2013 as a simple idle browser game, Cookie Clicker was recently enhanced for Steam, launching on the digital storefront earlier this month (September 1) including all the years of updates and enhancements the original version had received, along with new music from Minecraft composer C418.

According to the official Steam description, “Cookie Clicker is a game about making an absurd amount of cookies. To help you in this endeavour, you will recruit a wide variety of helpful cookie makers, like friendly Grandmas, Farms, Factories, and otherworldly Portals”.

It has quickly become one of the most popular games on Steam, at launch attracting more concurrent players than Rocket League, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and Ark: Survival Evolved.

