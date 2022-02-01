‘MLB The Show 22’ coming to Nintendo Switch and Game Pass in April

This year’s annual baseball game MLB The Show 22 will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass day one.

Releasing on April 5, the series is its first release on Nintendo Switch, and its second release outside of a PlayStation console after last year’s MLB The Show 21 came to Xbox consoles.

Cross-platform, cross saves and cross progression will all be available in the next game in the series, as specific accounts can be created that allow progress to be transferred between devices. An Xbox Wire post also confirmed that the game would be coming day one to Xbox Game Pass.

It's Ohtani time. Pre-order #MLBTheShow 22. Available 4/5 on PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and for the first time ever, Nintendo Switch.

Pre-order: https://t.co/LCivWAsdi4 pic.twitter.com/xekdg9fuhE — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) January 31, 2022

When MLB The Show 21 also launched on Game Pass day one last year, it marked the first time any PlayStation Studios title had come to Xbox. This decision wasn’t made by Sony, but instead by MLB itself, who wanted to use the “opportunity to further establish MLB The Show as the premier brand for baseball video games.”

“I’m sure [MLB] has been watching the in-game monetisation of other sports games franchises such as Madden and FIFA with interest and is thinking about audience reach rather than premium sales in this case,” added an analyst.

It was also revealed that the at the time unreleased Xbox Series X|S hardware was sent to Sony on a notion of trust to get the game running on the hardware. Xbox’s Sarah Bond said it was “a real, real sign of industry trust” between the two console manufacturers.

A collector’s edition reveal is coming on February 2 as well. MLB The Show 22 will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on April 5.

