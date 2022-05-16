Remedy Entertainment gives updates on its five games in production

Developer Remedy Entertainment has outlined its five upcoming video game projects in its most recent financial results.

The company published its financial earnings on May 13 (via Eurogamer), and CEO Tero Virtala made some comments about the developer’s large number of upcoming projects.

“Alan Wake 2 is in the full production stage,” said Virtala. “A lot of work remains, but the game is starting to take a more complete form in many areas. As communicated earlier, Alan Wake 2 will be released in 2023.”

The sequel to Alan Wake is set to be Remedy’s first survival horror title, and the developer recently shared some concept art of the game when it announced that the original was coming to Nintendo Switch.

“Codename Vanguard, a free-to-play cooperative game to be co-published with Tencent, has made good progress since the previous quarter,” Virtala continued. “The project is in the proof-of-concept stage. We have continued to strengthen the team. Vanguard and our other projects have benefited from our operations in Sweden.”

Designed as a Games As A Service title, Codename Vanguard was announced last year and marks the start of a long term relationship with Tencent, but it is still unclear as to the exact shape the game will take, or if it will be based on a new intellectual property.

“Codename Condor, a spin-off game of Control, continues in the proof-of-concept stage. Codename Heron, a bigger Control game, is in the concept stage and its prototyping continues. Additionally, together with the Northlight-technology team, the focus has been on developing the required technology and tools that will serve a number of Remedy games in the future.”

Little is known about the multiplayer Control spin-off, but game director Mikael Kasurinen has said that it stems from his love of ‘90s multiplayer titles. Meanwhile, Codename Heron is a proper sequel to Control, but with all the other games in the works at Remedy, it’s unlikely that will be shown off anytime soon.

The last of the five games mentioned were the Max Payne remasters, for which Virtala said: “The public reception to this announcement was overwhelmingly positive. Max Payne clearly has a special place in the hearts of not only Remedians but gamers across the globe. We are very excited to bring the remade game for old and new fans alike.”

The first two games in the series will be released in one package, as Remedy entered an agreement with Rockstar Games to release it.

