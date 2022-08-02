Xbox Game Pass adds ‘Two Point Campus’ and more in August

Microsoft has announced a new wave of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass service over the next couple of weeks.

As always, games both enter and leave Game Pass every month. These are the games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at the beginning of August:

Ghost Recon: Wildlands, the open-world third-person shooter co-developed by Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Milan, will be available on Xbox Game pass today. The marketing for Wildlands heavily pushed the cooperative aspect of the game, as the campaign mode supports up to four players. The premise involves stopping a cartel from destabilising Bolivia on behalf of the United States military.

Both Shenzhen I/O and Turbo Golf Racing will be arriving on the service on August 4. Shenzhen I/O is an open-ended puzzle game where the player works for a fictional electronics company in the city of Shenzhen in the near future. The in-game mechanics involve a programming language similar to assembly language and the circuitry is a simplified version of real-life electronic systems.

Two Point Campus is a management simulator wherein the player takes control of a higher education university. In a preview for NME, Louise Blain called the game “ludicrously compelling.”

Several games will be leaving the service on August 15, these are Boyfriend Dungeon, Curse of the Dead Gods, Library of Ruina, Starmancer and Train Sim World 2.

In other news, Crypt of the NecroDancer is receiving a “super secret announcement” stream later this week. This follows an announcement from developer Brace Yourself Games that “something big” would be arriving in the near future.