Listen to Zack Tabudlo’s romantic new single, ‘Pano’

Filipino singer-songwriter Zack Tabudlo has shared a romantic single titled ‘Pano’.

The self-written and composed R&B track was uploaded on major streaming platforms via Island Records Philippines on Monday (December 6). It arrived less than two weeks after he released a comedic music video for ‘Simula Palang Nung Una’, taken off his album ‘Episode’.

Tabudlo, who announced the release of ‘Pano’ last week, said the new single also arrives just in time for his 21st birthday, adding that it was not untimely to launch a new single despite having released an album in October.

“hi so i have a new song out on december 6th my bday lmao. AND ik what ya’ll r thinking ‘U jUsT rElEasEd aN ALbuM’. Yes. But i needed to get this out of my system bcz love is driving me crazyy,” Tabudlo told his fans on Instagram last week.

“Ya kno ya boi and his feelings. Here’s a track called ‘Pano’. Ready ur hearts cuz im abt to destroy em and make them cry. LY.”

Last week, Tabudlo announced a joint US tour with Filipino alternative rock band December Avenue.

The eight-show tour – organised by Filipino-American concert promoter Toggleswitch – will see them perform in major cities including San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York, among others.

Tabudlo’s latest video clip, which stars comedians Empoy Marquex and Albert Nicolas, marks the 10th “Episode” of music videos released for the 14-track debut album. Other visual works from the album include ‘Para Sa Mga Ex’ starring James Reid.

The musician is also scheduled to perform his first-ever digital concert on December 23 to mark the release of the album.