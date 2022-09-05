CL, Epik High and more announced for Manila’s Hallyuween event in October

CL, Epik High, and PENTAGON will be some of the artists performing in the Philippines in October, as headliners for this year’s inaugural Hallyuween event.

Co-organised by Happee Hour and Pulp Live World, the inaugural Halloween-themed K-pop event will take place on October 29 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Beyond the aforementioned headliners, Hallyuween’s line-up will feature three other Korean acts, including singer-songwriter Gaho and his band Kave, DSP Media group KARD, as well as dance mainstay DJ Soda. Additionally, P-pop group BGYO will also perform as part of the event.

Catch 6 of K-POP’s hottest, fiercest, and most terrifyingly badass acts, @chaelinCL, EPIK HIGH, @CUBE_PTG, @KARD_Official, GAHO x KAVE, and @dj_soda_ together with P-POP sensation, @bgyo_ph. It’s all treats (and maybe a few tricks 🎃) from here on out with #HALLYUWEENPH2022. — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) September 4, 2022

Tickets go on sale online and nationwide across the Philippines via SM Tickets on 12pm, September 25. Ticket details and prices have yet to be announced.

CL has been announced to play a slew of festivals across Southeast Asia this year. Beyond Hallyuween, the former 2NE1 leader has been tapped to perform in September at Malaysia’s Good Vibes Weekender, as well as Jakarta’s We The Fest, where she will join Offset, Swae Lee, Jackson Wang, Basboi and more.

Meanwhile, BGYO recently returned in July with the single ‘Tumitigil Ang Mundo’. The upbeat single previews an upcoming album for the boy band, which will follow their first full-length record, 2021’s ‘The Light’. That album featured tracks including ‘Kundiman’, ‘The Light’, and ‘When I’m With You’.

