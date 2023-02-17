Eraserheads-signed guitar sold for PHP1.3million, used to raise funds for Parokya ni Edgar guitarist

A guitar signed by all members of OPM icons Eraserheads has been sold for PHP1.3million in order to raise funds for Parokya ni Edgar’s Gab Chee Kee.

The D&D Gab Chee Kee Signature Guitar was bought by Bryan Beran, executive producer of the Philippines’ Circus Music Festival, following a 10-day auction that set the base price for the guitar at PHP50,000. In a statement shared by Parokya ni Edgar, it was revealed that Beran paid the winning bid directly to the hospital where Gab is currently undergoing treatment and was able to meet the guitarist with his team.

“Thank you very much Bryan and Circus Music Fest for your help! See you again soon,” the band wrote in their statement.

A series of fundraiser events for Gab’s lymphoma treatment have also been announced, with two gigs announced for March 25. Markus Highway, Dong Abay, Eskalera and more will be performing at the fundraiser at the 70’s Bistro in Quezon City, while Razorback and P.O.T. will take to the stage at 12 Monkeys in Pasig. A fundraiser bicycle community ride in La Union was also announced for the same date.

Parokya ni Edgar previously announced a benefit concert for Gab with December Avenue at the Amoranto Sports Stadium in Quezon City on March 3. Tickets for the show are now available via TicketNet at PHP1,200 each.

Gab was diagnosed with lymphoma last year and had been undergoing chemotherapy, but was not prepared for an onset of pneumonia due to his condition. Parokya ni Edgar sent out a plea last month imploring fans to assist Gab with payments for his medical treatment following his hospitalisation in the ICU despite Gab’s initial hesitation to ask their fans for help.

Fundraiser gigs with Ebe Dancel, Kamikazee, Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Flow G, Gracenote, Moonstar88, Ben&Ben and Moira Dela Torre are in the works, though no further details have been shared.