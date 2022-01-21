NOAH share jazzy rework of their 2007 single ‘Menghapus Jejakmu’

Indonesian rock band NOAH have shared a new re-recording of their single ‘Menghapus Jejakmu’, which is taken from their 2007 album ‘Hari Yang Cerah…’

The single arrives with a music video, which premiered today (January 21). The new recording uniquely deviates from the original: Percussionist Rejoz TheGROOVE, member of jazz pop band The Groove, helps guide ‘Menghapus Jejakmu’ from its rock balladry roots into a lighter bossa nova affair.

The new clip stars actors Angga Yunanda and Vanesha Prescilla and also features appearances by Rejoz, ex-NOAH member Reza, and singer Stevan Pasaribu. Watch it here:

The new version of ‘Menghapus Jejakmu’ is the latest effort from NOAH, who are currently re-recording their past works released as Peterpan, their band name until 2012, as part of what they’ve dubbed the Second Chance series.

Earlier this month, they released a new version of ‘Bintang Di Surga’, which is taken from their 2004 album of the same name. Last December, the band revealed their plans with the re-recorded version of 2003 debut album ‘Taman Langit’.

A release date for the new version of ‘Hari Yang Cerah’ has yet to be announced.

In early December, NOAH won the award for Best Band at the 2021 Indonesian Music Awards for their song ‘Kala Cinta Menggoda’.