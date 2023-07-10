Reading & Leeds confirm The 1975 as final 2023 headliners

The 1975 will be replacing Lewis Capaldi at Reading & Leeds 2023 next month, it has been confirmed.

While performing at TRNSMT festival last night (July 9), frontman Matty Healy revealed mid-performance that not only will the band be taking over Capaldi’s slot at the dual event, but they will also be performing their 2013 self-titled debut album in its entirety to mark its 10th anniversary.

Healy said onstage: “So, on Saturday at Reading and Sunday at Leeds in celebration of 10 years of our debut album, The 1975 will be playing that album in full in support of our good friend Lewis Capaldi. If you’ve got tickets, good for you. If you haven’t, go and get them. We’ll see you there.”

Today (July 10) R&L has shared an updated version of its 2023 line-up poster which includes The 1975 in the position left vacant by Capaldi. Additionally, Knucks has joined the bill in the slot prior to the group.

Sharing the new artwork on Twitter, The 1975 said that they’ll be delivering a “10th Anniversary Performance” of their first record. See the tweets below.

Reading & Leeds Festival

25th – 27th August 2023 ‘The 1975’ 10th Anniversary Performance

Tickets on sale now https://t.co/VV4VRerwe4 #The1975 pic.twitter.com/lMyQoeToIW — The 1975 (@the1975) July 10, 2023

JUST ANNOUNCED @the1975 AND @Knucks performing at this years #RandL23 🙌 Grab your weekend & day tickets now See you there 🫡 pic.twitter.com/wyggzork6k — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) July 10, 2023

Any remaining tickets for Reading & Leeds 2023 are available here. Other headliners for this year’s festival include Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons. Other acts on the line-up include Wet Leg, Slowthai, Bicep, Becky Hill, Steve Lacy, Central Cee, MUNA, The Snuts, Tion Wayne and more.

The 1975 notably headlined last year’s iconic twin-site festival alongside Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey.

The 1975’s replacement of Capaldi comes after the latter announced that he would be taking a break from all live performances – including Reading & Leeds – for the time being following his Glastonbury showcase to focus on his mental and physical health.

During that Glastonbury performance, Capaldi struggled to continue singing after his Tourettes ‘ticks’ began while he was onstage. In footage of the moment, the artist can be seen trying to persevere with the performance, and the crowd helping him by singing along.

Organisers for Reading & Leeds then took to social media to announce that they were working on finding a replacement for the artist, following his withdrawal. “We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first and we wish him a speedy recovery,” the update read. “We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned.”