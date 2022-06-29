The 1975 have announced that their fifth album will be titled ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, while also revealing its tracklist.

The band are set to return with new single ‘Part Of The Band’ on July 7, which will be the fourth song on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. A snippet of the track was shared on Instagram by Matty Healy yesterday (June 29).

Fans have now been sharing new posters that feature the album’s title and its 11-song tracklist, which you can see below. As is customary with the band, the album begins with a self-titled song that has opened each of their four albums to date, featuring the same lyrics set around different music.

It comes after mysterious posters appeared in London featuring a black-and-white photo of Healy taken from a distance. The date of July 7 was then confirmed as one of significance for the band ahead of the release of their fifth studio album.

See the album’s tracklist and title reveal below.

‘The 1975’

‘Happiness’

‘Looking For Somebody (To Love)’

‘Part of the Band’

‘Oh Caroline’

‘I’m In Love With You’

‘All I Need To Hear’

‘Wintering’

‘Human Too’

‘About You’

‘When We Are Together’

Yesterday, lyrics to ‘Part Of The Band’ appeared on more billboards, and Healy took to Instagram to share the first sonic teaser of the song, sharing 10-second, saxophone-flecked snippet.

“She was part of the airforce / I was part of the band,” the song begins, with other lyrics including: “Am I ironically woke? The butt of my joke? Or I am just some post-coke, average, skinny bloke calling his ego imagination?”

The four-piece’s follow-up to ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ has been the subject of fan speculation for some time, with Healy poking fun at the prospect of “making another ‘classic record’” back in August 2021.

The 1975 will make their live return in August, playing two gigs as part of Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival. The gigs will mark the band’s first live shows since they performed in Dublin in March 2020.

No release date has yet been given for ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.