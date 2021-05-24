Watch The Weeknd perform ‘Save Your Tears’ for the Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd has given another live performance of ‘Save Your Tears’, this time for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Introduced by actor Henry Golding, the performance sees the singer – real name Abel Tesfaye – sing in a car park along with a fleet of elaborately choreographed cars. As Pitchfork reports, the singer also declared “the ‘After Hours’ is done and the dawn is coming”.

Watch the performance below:

Tesfaye was nominated for 16 awards at this year’s ceremony, taking home ten of them, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top R&B Album. He joined a list of award winners that also included Taylor Swift, the late Pop Smoke, Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and more.

Other performances throughout the ceremony included the live debuts of Doja Cat and SZA’s ‘Kiss Me More’ and BTS’ ‘Butter’, as well as renditions from Alicia Keys, Twenty One Pilots, Duran Duran and DJ Khaled with H.E.R. and Migos.

The Weeknd gave another performance of ‘Save Your Tears’ earlier this month at the 2021 BRIT Awards, where he was joined by Oneohtrix Point Never, who was also the music director of his Superbowl show.

‘Save Your Tears’ is lifted from the singer’s 2020 album, ‘After Hours’. A remix for the track, featuring vocals from Ariana Grande, arrived last month.