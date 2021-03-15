Zild Benitez announces second solo album ‘Huminga’

Zild Benitez has announced his second solo album, ‘Huminga’.

The IV of Spades member broke the news on Friday (March 12), revealing that the album will be released on April 8.

It will come less than a year after the release of his debut solo album ‘Homework Machine’, which landed at No. 2 of NME‘s list of the best Asian albums of 2020.

Advertisement

Zild shared the dreamy cover art for ‘Huminga’ to social media. The photograph of the artist standing amid nature at nighttime was shot by his frequent collaborator Shaira Luna. See it below.

Two days after announcing the album, Zild revealed another new song from the record will drop this Thursday (March 18) at 4pm local time.

Zild uploaded a photo of himself riding on horseback, but did not say whether the image was part of a music video. See it below:

Last week (March 11), Zild unveiled an acoustic rendition of ‘Kyusi’, his first single of 2021.

Advertisement

‘Kyusi’ originally dropped ahead of Valentine’s Day, and marked a departure for the artist after the chiptune-influenced songs of ‘Homework Machine’.

The 23-year-old artist followed that single with ‘Apat’, which received a music video. Both tracks, recorded with “organic” instruments, will be included in the upcoming album.