Netflix unveils seven new original Indonesian content, including new Joko Anwar project

Netflix has announced a slew of new original Indonesian content including a Joko Anwar project, titled Nightmares and Daydreams.

The announcement revealed seven new made-in-Indonesia projects during the streamer’s Waktu Netflix Indonesia (Time for Netflix Indonesia) event, held last Friday (September 2).

According to a press release, Joko Anwar’s project will be a sci-fi thriller series “about ordinary people encountering strange phenomena”, featuring intertwining plots “leading to a dramatic denouement”. No formal release date has yet been announced for the project.

“Indonesia is so full of unique and extraordinary stories,” commented Anwar on the project. “I’m always excited to have the chance to bring these stories to a wider audience, especially those that relate to the origins of our world.”

In addition to Nightmares and Daydreams, Netflix also announced Gadis Kretek, the streamer’s first Indonesian period drama. An epic romance set against the backdrop of the country’s cigarette industry in the 1960s, the film will be directed by Kamila Andini and Ifa Isfansyah, and will star Dian Sastrowardoyo, Ario Bayu, Putri Marino, and Arya Saloka. “Rooted in Indonesia, I believe this beautiful story will resonate with audiences everywhere,” commented producer Shanty Harmayn.

Another significant release will be The Big 4, a detective action-comedy directed by Timo Tjahjanto, who has signed a multi-project deal with Netflix. The project will arrive at the end of the year. “To be able to share my story to the world, made possible by Netflix, is exciting,” Tjahjanto commented about the film.

Other offerings include the coming-of-age film Dear David, directed by Lucky Kuswandi (Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens), as well as Hari Ini Akan Kita Ceritakan Nanti (Today We’ll Talk About That Day), Angga Dwimas Sasongko’s latest entry in their Nanti Kita Cerita tentang Hari Ini (One Day We’ll Talk About Today) series.

Meanwhile, comedy offerings include Klub Kecanduan Mantan (Ex-Addicts Club), a quirky sitcom by Salman Aristo, as well as Komedi Kacau (Comedy Chaos) series from Raditya Dika, a glimpse into the life of managing a comedy club.

Joko Anwar’s latest film, Pengabdi Setan 2: Communion recently premiered on August 4, and was Southeast Asia’s and Indonesia’s first IMAX film. The director recently expressed plans for a third Pengabdi Setan (Satan’s Slave) film, under the conditions that the second film proved to be successful.

Earlier in April, it was also announced that the director would helm a sci-fi and horror film adaptation of author Charles Beaumont’s Fritzchen.