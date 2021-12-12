‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ ‘Vanguard’ weapons get reduced bloom

Raven Software has updated Call Of Duty: Warzone to reduce the weapon bloom on Vanguard’s firearms.

It’s been a busy week for Warzone; the last major update added a new map and over 40 weapons from Call Of Duty: Vanguard. However, many of those weapons came across with weapon bloom. Weapon bloom is an artificially added way to decrease the accuracy of a gun. Even if a players crosshair is perfectly placed on an opponent, bullets will randomly impact off centre, which can be critical in deciding the outcome of a firefight.

Many players complained about the system in Call Of Duty: Vaguard’s multiplayer. However, Raven is taking steps to remove the effect in Warzone. Raven said in the latest patch notes, “With this update, we have drastically reduced the amount of ‘Bloom’ on all base Vanguard Weapons. In the future, we will be removing Bloom from Vanguard Weapons entirely. This process will take time, as we will need to determine adequate downsides to counterbalance the removal of Bloom, which will vary based on each individual Weapon and the type of Attachment they are attributed to.”

As tested by PCGamer, it appears that the patch has had a significant effect on weapon bloom, which primarily affected full auto weapons such as submachine guns or assault rifles.

Warzone recently received a new map. The update also came with secret contracts. These can be found on the map and provide players with an extra avenue for making cash. However, they can be high-risk, high-reward, and dangerous for those who aren’t prepared. There are also new fighter planes. These can be used to dominate the skies and provide aerial fire support. Players on the ground can counter the vehicles using an Anti-aircraft gun which can be mounted on the ground or attached to several vehicles.

In other news, Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger is free on Steam as part of the Techland publisher sale.