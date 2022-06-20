Elvis Costello covers ‘Here, There And Everywhere’ for Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday

Elvis Costello has shared a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Here, There And Everywhere’ to mark Paul McCartney’s 80th birthday.

Macca turned 80 on Saturday (June 18), and stars from across the music world and beyond paid tribute to “the best songwriter ever” with tributes, covers and more.

To celebrate, Costello covered the ‘Revolver’ classic, which was also covered by John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s son Sean Ono Lennon to mark the occasion.

“A little birdy told me this was one of your your fav Beatles tunes,” Ono Lennon wrote in the video’s caption. “So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up and staring again!)”

Listen to Elvis Costello’s tender cover of ‘Here, There And Everywhere’ below.

“They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love,” McCartney’s Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr wrote on Twitter to celebrate his birthday.

The official Twitter accounts for McCartney’s late bandmates John Lennon and George Harrison each posted a birthday message. Lennon’s birthday shoutout came alongside a playlist of the pair’s greatest songwriting collaborations; Harrison’s included some old footage of McCartney, shot by Harrison himself.

McCartney himself later replied to the messages. “Thanks for all the lovely greetings and warm wishes for my birthday,” he wrote on Twitter.

Thanks for all the lovely greetings and warm wishes for my birthday – Paul 📷 by Mary McCartney pic.twitter.com/FCLb162pJX — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 18, 2022

McCartney is set to become the oldest Glastonbury headliner when he takes to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday evening (June 25). He’ll top the bill alongside Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish, the latter of whom will become the festival’s youngest-ever solo headliner.