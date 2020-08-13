Kanye West is polling at 2% with Black voters in the US

Kanye West‘s beleaguered presidential campaign has suffered another blow after a poll revealed that he only has 2% of the Black vote in the US so far.

This latest setback to his campaign came courtesy of a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, which followed another poll conducted last month which revealed that he has only secured 2% of the vote overall.

In contrast, the ‘No Opinion’ option of the poll has 9%.

The rapper and producer is planning to run as an independent candidate under ‘The Birthday Party’ banner in the November 3 election, and has so far managed to get onto the presidential ballot in a small number of US states.

However, the campaign has suffered a number of challenges in recent weeks. Last week it was claimed that West is “virtually certain” to be removed from the presidential ballot in his home state of Illinois due to the alleged invalidity of a number of the signatures that his team submitted in order to get his name on the ballot.

West’s lawyers have until August 21 to defend the disputed signatures with evidence, but according to Ed Mullen, one of the lawyers challenging West’s petition, the Chicago native “is virtually certain to be kicked off the ballot”.

West also appeared to support claims that his 2020 presidential run is actually an attempt to siphon votes away from the presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

US media reports had suggested that GOP operatives are helping to secure West’s place on the ballot in a number of states, which could potentially take votes away from Biden.

The rapper has enjoyed a close relationship with Republican President Donald Trump since his White House victory in 2016, memorably visiting him in the Oval Office and also meeting with him in Trump Tower after he won the election.

Despite the numerous blows to his campaign, DaBaby said yesterday (August 12) that he would be voting for Kanye to become president.

West has also previewed his official merchandise for the campaign.