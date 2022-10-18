Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson pay tribute to Loretta Lynn with ‘Don’t Come Home A Drinkin” duet

Kelly Clarkson has enlisted Dwayne Johnson for a duet, with the pair paying tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Johnson was a guest on the show to promote his new movie Black Adam, and joined Clarkson for her popular ‘Kellyoke’ segment – where she covers a song to open the episode. Clarkson and Johnson sang ‘Don’t Come Home A Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)’, Lynn’s 1967 single that was also the first of hers to top the Billboard country chart.

Watch the duet below:

The duet is the latest in a string of tributes that have come in for Lynn, who passed away earlier month at the age of 90. Among those that paid tribute to the Country Music Hall of Famer include Jack White, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire.

While primarily known for his acting and professional wrestling, Johnson has occasionally dabbled in music across his career. He featured on Wyclef Jean‘s 2000 single ‘It Doesn’t Matter’ – itself named after one of Johnson’s catchphrases as The Rock. This was followed a year later with ‘Pie’, a comedy rap song on the 2001 compilation WWF The Music, Vol. 5 that featured Slick Rick.

Johnson’s biggest musical success came in the form of ‘You’re Welcome’, a song featured in the Disney Pixar film Moana as performed by Johnson’s character Maui. Released in 2016 as part of the movie’s official soundtrack, the song charted in the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to achieve quadruple Platinum certification. In 2021, Johnson provided a guest verse on Tech N9ne‘s ‘Face Off’. The verse would go on to find traction as a meme, becoming particularly popular on TikTok.

Clarkson, meanwhile, has phased the popularity of the ‘Kellyoke’ segment into her recording career. An EP, entitled ‘Kellyoke’, was released in June. It featured studio recordings of six covers that were originally performed on the show: Roy Orbison‘s ‘Blue Bayou’, The Weeknd‘s ‘Call Out My Name’, Billie Eilish‘s ‘Happier Than Ever’, Whitney Houston‘s ‘Queen of the Night’, Shaed‘s ‘Trampoline’ and Radiohead‘s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’.