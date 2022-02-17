King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will perform a three-hour marathon set in Melbourne next month

In a bid to make up for their cancelled Timeland festival in December, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced a one-off show for punters in Melbourne dubbed ‘Return Of The Curse Of Timeland’.

The outdoor gig will take place March 5 at Burnley’s Reunion Park, with the band themselves set to perform a three-hour marathon set. Though it’s less than King Gizzard had planned to deliver at Timeland – the band were booked in to play for six hours over four sets – it’s twice as long as they typically play.

Joining the band are a trio of acts that due to appear at Timeland – Stonefield, Ajak Kwai and Nice Biscuit – as well as Babe Rainbow, Bones & Jones & Folk Bitch Trio and DJ Sophie McAlister.

It’ll be King Gizzard’s only Australian show until at least November, with a sprawling run of tour dates in North and South America, Europe and the UK (including their appearance at this year’s Coachella) taking up the bulk of their 2022. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10am tomorrow (February 18).

The show comes off the back of King Gizzard’s first remix album, ‘Butterfly 3001’, which was released independently last month. As its title implies, the new record is comprised of new takes on tracks from King Gizzard’s 18th album, ‘Butterfly 3000’, which they released last June.

In a three-star review of the original release, NME’s Becky Rogers said: “It may be set apart from the rest of the Gizzverse repertoire, but ‘Butterfly 3000’ sounds familiar nonetheless.

“Given that they’re self-confessed music-geeks, it’s no surprise that King Gizzard have considered every element right down to the mid-phrase time changes (‘Blue Morpho’) and dub-trance experimentation (‘2.02 Killer Year’).

“But this formulaic approach lacks surprise – once you’re a few tracks in, you’ve heard it all. It might not be a total hot Gizz summer, but at least we’ve got a few extra bangers to bask in.”

King Gizzard are due to release their 19th album, ‘Made In Timeland’, sometime in 2022. It was initially supposed to be given out for free at its namesake festival, though the cancellation led to those plans being scrapped.